CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Investigating Auto Theft, Attempted Theft of Coins From Laundry Room

Security video showing a man on a bike that had stolen a pickup truck near 44th and Cornhusker on July 26, 2023. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 16)–This week’s Crime Stoppers update features an auto theft and an attempt to steal change from an apartment building laundry room.

Lincoln Police forensic video technician Becky Keller told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Wednesday a work truck was stolen around 6:30am on July 26 from the area of 44th and Cornhusker, where the owner reported he left in the keys in the truck. Keller says when the man went back to get the truck it was gone.

Video from area businesses showed someone riding a bike up to the truck, throwing the bike into the truck’s bed and driving away. The truck was recovered but Keller says they are still trying to figure out the suspect’s identity.

Meanwhile, on August 4 around 6:30am two people were seen on camera in the laundry room of an apartment building near 27th and “A” streets and used a bolt cutter to get into the laundry machines and take coins.

The locks were not breached and nothing was taken. Keller says police are wanting to find out the identity of those suspects.

If you have information in any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.