CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Investigating House Fire and Theft of Hammocks

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–A home that appears to have been intentionally set on fire from May 4 near 16th and “B” Street is part of this week’s Crime Stoppers report from Lincoln Police.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says video shows two people near the house, with a man kneeling down and smoke being seen soon after. The bottom level caught on fire and caused at least $10,000 worth of damage. The motive behind the fire is still unclear.

Another case involves a theft from June 17 in a newer home development in the area of 36th and R Street, where two hammocks were taken from its kids’ park. Video captured the suspect taking the hammocks down overnight into the morning. The heavy-duty playground hammocks are worth around $1,000 each.

If you have information about this and other crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.