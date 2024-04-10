KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Searching For Two Suspects in November and December Shoplift Cases

April 10, 2024 7:56AM CDT
Snapshot from security video from the Walmart at 8700 Andermatt Drive back on Nov. 24, 2023 showing a shoplifting suspect leaving the store. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Security photo taken of the suspect in a reported shoplifting case on Nov. 24, 2023 at Walmart, 8700 Andermatt Drive. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Security photo of a shoplifting suspect at Walmart, 3400 North 85th Street, from Dec. 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–Two shoplifting cases at two Lincoln Walmart stores from late 2023 have the focus of Lincoln Crime Stoppers this week.

According to LPD forensics technician Becky Keller, the first case happened on Nov. 24, where someone reportedly shoplifted some hair products from the Walmart at 8700 Andermatt Drive.  When the suspect was confronted in the entry way, he removed items form his backpack and handed over the product but left before Lincoln Police could talk to him.  Keller says the suspect drove off in a blue Ford Fusion.

Then on Dec. 6, a male with a gray and blue baseball cap shoplifted over $260 worth of clothes at the Walmart at 3400 North 85th Street.  Keller says the suspect was seen driving a white four-door Nissan sedan with with license plates similar to WHITE PEARL.

The suspect vehicle in a shoplifting case from Dec. 6, 2023 at the Walmart at 3400 North 85th Street. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you have information on these cases, contact Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.

