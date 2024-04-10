CRIME STOPPERS: LPD Searching For Two Suspects in November and December Shoplift Cases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–Two shoplifting cases at two Lincoln Walmart stores from late 2023 have the focus of Lincoln Crime Stoppers this week.

According to LPD forensics technician Becky Keller, the first case happened on Nov. 24, where someone reportedly shoplifted some hair products from the Walmart at 8700 Andermatt Drive. When the suspect was confronted in the entry way, he removed items form his backpack and handed over the product but left before Lincoln Police could talk to him. Keller says the suspect drove off in a blue Ford Fusion.