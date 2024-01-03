CRIME STOPPERS: October Shoplifting Case and December Burglary Remain Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 3)–Crime Stoppers this week focuses on a shoplifting case at the Home Depot near 70th and Nebraska Parkway from October 12th, where a man was seen taking several tools worth about $1,300.

Then on October 22, a similar man tried it again at the 27th and Cornhusker Home Depot location, wearing a bright yellow shirt and what appears to be a blond wig under his hat. But staff members confronted the man, he then ditched the merchandise and ran to a blue Dodge pickup truck with no license plates.

Crime Stoppers this week also takes a look at a burglary from December 21 in the area of NW 9th and West Cornhusker, where a neighbor saw some people with flashlights breaking into a storage unit and throwing items into a dark-colored SUV. The storage unit belongs to a local flooring business. About $3,500 worth of tools were taken, including flooring nailers, a sound system, jack stands, an air compressor and other tool boxes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.