CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects in November Vandalism on UNL’s East Campus Remain Wanted

Security photo provided by Lincoln Police that was taken on Nov. 25, 2023, showing two people on ATVs on East Campus. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 28)–It’s been three months since a couple of suspected vandals rode around on ATVs on UNL’s East Campus, doing cookies and causing significant damage to the turf and landscaping.

In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, LPD Forensics Technician Becky Keller said the suspects from this incident November 25 in the area of 33rd and Huntington did quite a bit of damage, leaving the turf torn up.

If you recognize any of these two suspects or the ATVs involved, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000, Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com to provide any information.