CRIME STOPPERS: Video Shows Suspect Taking Two Guns From a Vehicle

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–This week’s Crime Stoppers case has Lincoln Police looking for the suspect who got into an unlocked vehicle early on August 7 near 56th and “R” Street and stole two guns.

The two guns stolen were a 9MM Sig Sauer and a .22 caliber mini revolver.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Wednesday that video from a camera inside the truck shows a man wearing gloves and may have a tattoo on his left hand. Keller says the owner of the vehicle and the guns was also cited.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or go to www.lincolncrimestoppers.com.