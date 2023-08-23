KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

CRIME STOPPERS: Video Shows Suspect Taking Two Guns From a Vehicle

August 23, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–This week’s Crime Stoppers case has Lincoln Police looking for the suspect who got into an unlocked vehicle early on August 7 near 56th and “R” Street and stole two guns.

The two guns stolen were a 9MM Sig Sauer and a .22 caliber mini revolver.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Wednesday that video from a camera inside the truck shows a man wearing gloves and may have a tattoo on his left hand. Keller says the owner of the vehicle and the guns was also cited.

This image shows a tattoo on the left hand of the suspect. (Courtesy of Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or go to www.lincolncrimestoppers.com.

