Cyber Tip Leads To Child Exploitation Arrest
Lincoln, NE (September 28, 2020) The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Lincoln man for child exploitation. The Patrol received a tip from an internet service provider, investigated, served a search warrant, and arrested 29 year old Trevor Hansen.
Hansen is charged with trading illicit images of children using a phone messaging app. An arrest warrant was issued following an indictment last week by a federal grand jury. Hansen was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.