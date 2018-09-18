Dangerously Low On Blood Picture by Dale Johnson, KFOR News The Nebraska Community Blood Bank needs blood. In an e-mail to the community, the Blood Bank said it is dangerously low on all blood types. Make an appointment online or call the Nebraska Community Blood Bank at 1-877-486-9414. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Planning Lincoln’s New Public High Schools The Nebraska-Purdue Party Just Got Bigger Anti Term Limits Group Forms GOP Issues Krist Alcohol Charges Wedding Dress, Credit Cards Among Missing Items In Car Theft Suspects Wanted In String Of Auto-Related Thefts, Larcenies