Dannen Talks About Grass Field for Memorial Stadium

The 40-yard line marker inside Cook Pavillion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (File Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

INDIANAPOLIS–(KFOR July 24)–Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium hasn’t had a natural grass field since 1970, and in a few years it looks like natural grass will be returning.

Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen spoke about the subject with reporters at Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis on Wednesday, saying and explained how head coach Matt Rhule was a big part of this decision.

“His preference is to play on grass,” Dannen said.

Dannen further explained that the practice fields will be grass and have sub-surface heating to keep the grass alive. He says this is not the type of grass from 25 years ago and the Husker athletic department will have a large group to take care of it at Memorial Stadium.

Dannen says when it comes to the NSAA having the state high school football championships at the stadium, they still plan to host those games. As for the time line for the grass field?

“There’s other stadium work we’re planning to do and it would be part of that stadium work,” Dannen added.

That would put it sometime before the 2026 season.