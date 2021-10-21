Data Difficulties Prevent Wednesday COVID Case Count

(KFOR NEWS October 21, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department did not report any new COVID cases on Wednesday due to technical difficulties receiving data.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
Booster doses
The Food and Drug Administration on October 20 approved booster doses of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The next step is for an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to decide whether to recommend the booster doses and then the CDC will make the final decision. LLCHD is monitoring new developments closely and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
LLCHD currently provides Pfizer booster doses by appointment through designated booster clinics and some neighborhood clinics. The health department is using an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. LLCHD will contact eligible groups by email or phone to schedule an appointment for booster doses and is currently reaching out to residents age 65 and older. More information on boosters is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Several local pharmacies are also providing booster doses. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your Zip code to 438829.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.
