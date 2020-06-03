Daytime Burglary Just Outside of Lincoln Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 3)– Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a significant burglary at a home near 40th and Saltillo Road, sometime between 10:45am and 2:15pm Tuesday.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said Wednesday that the garage door was kicked in and $1,000 in cash, two 9mm handguns, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, gift cards and jewelry were stolen.
Investigators estimate the total loss around $2,700. Sheriff Wagner says no one was home during the burglary.
So far, there are no suspects. If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call investigators at (402) 441-6500.