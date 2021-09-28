DEA Warns of Fentanyl-Laced Pills

(KFOR NEWS September 28, 2021) The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning people about fake prescription drugs being sold on the black market.
The administration made its first public safety alert in six years today to tell people that the counterfeit pills, which look like oxycodone, Percocet or Adderall, may contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
The warning comes as drug overdoses increase in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 93-thousand Americans died of drug overdoses last year, which is more than ever before.
