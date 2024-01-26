Deadly Crash Early Friday Morning North of Beatrice

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 26)–A two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Gage County turned deadly and the weather conditions on the road appears to be the cause.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol in email communication with KFOR News, the crash happened at Highway 77 and Pickrell Road, just outside of Pickrell or 9 miles north of Beatrice, where a southbound pickup truck was trying to turn east and lost control due to the slick conditions and spun around. The pickup entered the northbound lanes and was hit by a semi truck hauling propane.

The Patrol said driver of the pickup was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The truck and semi cab caught on fire, but the semi driver escaped without getting hurt. Investigators say the trailer hauling propane did not catch on fire.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the deceased driver because of pending family notification.