KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Deadly Crash Monday Afternoon North of Milford

November 28, 2023 3:46PM CST
Share
Deadly Crash Monday Afternoon North of Milford
Courtesy of the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

MILFORD–(KFOR Nov. 28)–The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon north of Milford.

The preliminary investigation shows a van was exiting off of westbound Interstate 80 at the Milford interchange, when it failed to yield for oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound pickup truck. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pickup driver was treated and released.

No identification of the victim has been released.

 

Lincoln News