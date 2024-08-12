Deadly Crash Sunday Morning Near Greenwood

GREENWOOD–(KFOR Aug. 12)–A two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 80 near Greenwood killed one person.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the crash happened between a van and a semi west of the Greenwood exit, where the van was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with the semi. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene and that person’s name has not yet been released.

The semi driver was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he was treated and released for minor injuries.