Deadly Crash Thursday Afternoon Between Lincoln and Waverly

The scene of a deadly crash from early Thursday afternoon in the area of 134th and Adams. View is looking northeast. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

PRAIRIE HOME—(KFOR Oct. 26)—Two vehicles collided at a rural intersection early Thursday afternoon between Lincoln and Waverly, which left one person dead.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik told KFOR News the crash happened around 12:40pm at 134th and Adams, southwest of the unincorporated village of Prairie Home. Vik says deputies found an eastbound box truck and southbound SUV collided in the intersection.

Early investigation indicates the SUV had failed to yield and was struck on the passenger side by the box truck. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant. The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

No name have been released by LSO, pending notification of the victim’s relatives. Deputies are checking to see if speed was a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.