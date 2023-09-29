Deadly Crash Thursday Along Highway 2 in Palmyra

PALMYRA–(KFOR Sept. 29)–A 62-year-old Lincoln woman has been identified as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Palmyra.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Tania Greene was northbound on “I” Road and entered the intersection with Highway 2 and was hit on the driver’s side by an eastbound car driven by a 20-year-old Tecumseh man. Greene was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was treated at a Lincoln hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing into what may have contributed to the collision.

