Deadly Crash Tuesday Near Greenwood Claims Four Lives

The scene of a deadly crash that happened Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at Highway 63 and Church Road near Greenwood. (Courtesy of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENWOOD-(KFOR July 4)–Cass County Sheriff’s investigators on Wednesday provided an update to the deadly two-vehicle collision Tuesday night at Highway 63 and Church Road, about three miles east of Greenwood.

In a news release, sheriff’s investigators say shortly after 8pm Tuesday deputies and rescue crews from some area fire departments were called to the scene, where witnesses reported that a car driven by a 34-year-old Lincoln man was westbound on Church Road and failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 63. Hugo Buendia-Valverde proceeded through the intersection and was hit by a southbound truck driven by 22-year-old Justin Wiederin of Omaha.

Cass County authorities say one deputy arrived at the scene and found one passenger, later identified as 28-year-old Ricardo Jimenez-Beltran, who was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Buendia-Valverde was found in the driver’s seat and also was pronounced dead and the Cass County Attorney’s Office has requested an autopsy on him. A back seat passenger, 39-year-old Alejandro Valverde-Jimenez was also pronounced dead at the scene. Rescue crews pulled the front seat passenger of the car, 40-year-old Isaac Valverde-Arroyo, had passed away before he was going to be taken to a hospital.

Wiederin was given a preliminary breath test by the Nebraska State Patrol, but had a read out of zero. He was taken to an Omaha hospital for a blood draw.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is believed to be involved. All four people in the car were not wearing seatbelts.

