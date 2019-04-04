Deadly Early Morning Crash In East Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 4)–One person is dead after a single vehicle crash early Thursday morning in east Lincoln.

Police Capt. Ben Kobza told KFOR News it was just before 1am when they were called about a car that hit a tree at 77th and “A” Streets, just up the road from Seacrest Field.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to leave the road and crash into the tree.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

