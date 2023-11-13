Deadly Fire West of Omaha Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR/WOWT Nov. 13)–One person died in a house fire late Saturday afternoon west of Omaha in western Douglas County.

According to Omaha TV station, WOWT, the fire happened at a home southwest of Waterloo, in the area of 249th and West Center Road. One of the first responders tried to save a man in his 60s by doing live-saving measures. The man was later pronounced dead.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.