Deadly Fire West of Omaha Under Investigation
November 13, 2023 9:02AM CST
LINCOLN–(KFOR/WOWT Nov. 13)–One person died in a house fire late Saturday afternoon west of Omaha in western Douglas County.
According to Omaha TV station, WOWT, the fire happened at a home southwest of Waterloo, in the area of 249th and West Center Road. One of the first responders tried to save a man in his 60s by doing live-saving measures. The man was later pronounced dead.
What caused the fire remains under investigation.