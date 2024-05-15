LINCOLN—(KFOR May 14)—A deadly hit-and-run Tuesday night in north Lincoln is under investigation.

In a statement to KFOR News, Lincoln Police said officers were called to the 3700 block of Cornhusker Highway just before 8:30pm about someone that was unconscious lying in the street. A passersby found a 30-year-old man and called for help.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers arriving.

LPD is asking any potential witnesses in the area to help provide a vehicle description.

Due to the nature of this incident, officers will be on scene for several hours and westbound traffic on Cornhusker Hwy will be affected.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.