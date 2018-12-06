Deadly House Fire In South Lincoln Under Investigation

Latest on fatal house fire near 44th and Franklin from late Wednesday night. -KFOR News

One person is dead and two dogs also passed away in a two-alarm fire late Wednesday night at a south-central Lincoln home.

LFR was called to a home near 44th and Franklin around 11:15pm. LFR spokesperson Nancy Crist says a neighbor called after seeing flames coming from some windows and someone may be inside. Crews quickly put out the fire.

Crist says firefighters got inside and did search and rescue, where they found the victim and got him outside. She says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What caused the fire, though, remains under investigation.

Lincoln Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Jerry L. Snyder. He was the only one home at the time of the fire.

At this point, foul play is not suspected. This is the first fatal fire of the year.