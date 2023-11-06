Deadly Motorcycle Crash Sunday Evening in East Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 5)–A collision between two motocycles early Sunday evening in east Lincoln has turned deadly.

In a release sent to KFOR News Sunday night, Lincoln Police confirm a fatality crash west of 84th and “A” Streets. Investigators say two motorcycles collided in the 8200 block of “A” Street around 5:15pm, where each male rider was thrown. Both motorcycles one of the male riders were found by arriving officers in the eastbound lanes of “A” Street.

Police say that Lincoln Fire and Rescue took the rider found in the street to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. First officers on the scene started live-saving measures on the other rider, who was found on a sidewalk and later pronounced dead at the scene after other life-saving measures were attempted by LFR crews.

As of 8:45pm Sunday, “A” Street in both directions between 82nd and 84th Streets is closed but will reopen once the investigation at the scene has concluded.

The investigation is ongoing and if you happened to witness the crash, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.