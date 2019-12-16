Deadly Wreck Sunday Claims Lives Of Three Lincolnites
GREENWOOD–(KFOR Dec. 16)–Sunday’s deadly crash along westbound Interstate 80 near Greenwood claimed the lives of three people from Lincoln.
The Nebraska State Patrol says 19-year-old Pascual Velasquez and 15-year-old Erica Rafael were pronounced dead at the scene, while 10-year-old Heidy Diaz later died at an Omaha hospital.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Authorities say a 2003 Chevy TrailBlazer was traveling east on the interstate when it lost control on the snow-covered road and clipped a brown 2012 mini cooper. The mini cooper spun out of control and ended up in the median, authorities said.
The TrailBlazer lost control and went into the westbound lanes of traffic, hitting a silver minivan head-on.
A four-year-old passenger of the Trailblazer was also transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. The child has since been transferred to Children’s Hospital but remains in critical condition.
The driver, Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and front-seat passenger, Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both of Lincoln, were transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha with non-life-threatening conditions. Bernade Escobar and Pascual Bernabe are parents of the youngest two children. The two older children are their niece and nephew.
Five occupants of the Honda Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Interstate 80 was closed for approximately five hours while rescue crews responded to and investigated the crash scene.
Weather conditions at the time are believed to be a factor.