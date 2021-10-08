Death Of Lincoln Woman Found Near Area Lake Ruled A Homicide

(KFOR NEWS October 8, 2021) (AP) – The death of a 23-year-old Lincoln woman whose body was found 4 months ago at a lake near Lincoln has been ruled a homicide.
The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the death certificate issued Thursday described the immediate cause of Carly Schaaf’s death as asphyxia due to smothering, combined with a narcotics overdose.
Schaff’s mother reported her missing on May 19th after she hadn’t heard from her for 2 days. It wasn’t until June 10 that investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office discovered her remains in a wooded area near the southwest side of Pawnee Lake. No suspects have been named publicly, and no arrests have been linked to Schaaf’s death.
READ MORE: Husker Fans Urged To Stay Alert While Traveling For October 9th Husker Game