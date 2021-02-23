Deb Haaland Hearing Is Indian Country’s “Obama Moment”
Debra Haaland
(KFOR NEWS February 23, 2021) (AP) – For Native Americans, Deb Haaland is more than an elected official on track to become the first Indigenous secretary of the Interior Department. She is a sister, an auntie and a fierce pueblo woman whose political stances have been molded by her upbringing.
Haaland’s confirmation hearing Tuesday will be closely watched in Indian Country with virtual parties amid a pandemic. Tribes and tribal organizations have for weeks been urging people to write to and call U.S. senators who will decide if she lands the job . Haaland is in her second term representing New Mexico in Congress.
READ MORE: Flags To Fly At Half-Staff To Honor Coronavirus Victims