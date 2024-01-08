December Death Investigation in North Bottoms Neighborhood Ruled a Homicide

Crime Tape is up outside of a home near 12th and New Hampshire, after the remains of a deceased man were found late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2023. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 8)–New information has emerged from a death investigation from Dec. 19 at a home near 12th and New Hampshire, in the North Bottoms area of Lincoln.

On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian said the victim, 76-year-old Larry Cole, was found dead inside his home while doing a welfare check. Kocian says the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Another man, 45-year-old Alaric Harden, who was in the house at the time, was given medical treatment and taken to a hospital. Once he was released, Harden was put in jail for removing or concealing human remains. Captain Kocian said it’s not clear if Harden is a suspect in the homicide at this time.

If you have information about this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.