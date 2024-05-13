Decent Voter Turnout Expected for Tuesday’s Nebraska Primary

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–Tuesday’s primary election in Nebraska is expected to see a 35% voter turnout at the polls, based on estimates in early voting and turnout trends from recent primary elections across the state.

As of Friday, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen says county election offices have received nearly 126,000 early ballots from registered Nebraska voters. Close to 5,500 voters have voted early at their county election offices. Polling places will be fully staffed with poll workers. Polls will be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central Time or 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mountain Time.

Last fall, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office began training county election officials on new voter ID procedures. County election officials incorporated the new instructions and material in their poll worker training sessions.