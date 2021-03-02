Delta Flights To Minneapolis Return To LNK Airport
1011NOW
(KFOR NEWS March 2, 2021) Two daily Delta flights from Lincoln Airport (LNK) to Minneapolis (MSP) will begin May 26, 2021. These new flights will provide travelers access to Delta’s worldwide network. Tickets are available now at delta.com.
“Delta has long been a valuable partner to LNK and an imperative resource for businesses and individuals throughout Lincoln and southeast Nebraska. We are thrilled to welcome Delta back to Lincoln and look forward to working together with them as we chart the best path for a full recovery of our critical aviation services” – Dave Haring, A.A.E., Executive Director of
Lincoln Airport.
Delta Connection carrier SkyWest Airlines will operate the flights to Minneapolis, all onboard the CRJ200 regional aircraft. Flights are timed to provide maximum connection opportunities for both business and leisure travelers. From Minneapolis, Delta offers 280 daily flights to 100 destinations, including international locations. The Lincoln Airport has remained optimistic that Delta would return to serve the Lincoln community.
“We’ve always been confident that Delta would return and patient in knowing they’d choose to come back when they felt the time was right. Pre-Covid, Lincoln Airport saw great passenger numbers with this flight so we know there is a demand and need in our community for it and glad that it’s returning.” Nick Cusick, LAA Board Chair.
As passengers consider future travel, Delta’s multi-layered approach to their health and safety ensures peace of mind throughout the travel journey. These include, but are not limited to:
Regularly sanitizing high-touch surfaces.
Requiring face masks throughout the airport, in Delta Sky Clubs and on board the
aircraft.
Customers onboard the Delta flights from Lincoln will have the opportunity to accrue frequent flier miles through the SkyMiles program. Every flight is another chance to get miles — and get closer to the next place on your travel wish list. Customers may book flights immediately at delta.com or by calling Delta Air Lines reservations at 800.221.1212. Remember, the best fares are always available at delta.com.
READ MORE: Lincoln Police Conducting Death Investigation