Delta Raises Pay For Flight Attendants

(Associated Press) – Delta Air Lines is raising pay for flight attendants and other nonunion workers by 5%.

And the airline is boosting starting pay for all its U.S. jobs to at least $19 an hour.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced the pay raises in a memo Monday to employees.

The pay raises come as Delta braces for another attempt by a union to represent its flight attendants.

The Association of Flight Attendants hopes to qualify for another vote among Delta cabin crews by year end.

Union President Sara Nelson says Delta’s huge profits should translate into industry-leading pay and benefits for flight attendants, but they are not.