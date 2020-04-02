Department of Correctional Services Has Staff Use Masks
On Thursday, the Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Scott Frakes, announced that staff members will be required to wear face masks while at work.
The mandate will apply to staff members who work in the agency’s 10 prison facilities, Cornhusker State Industries (CSI) and in all office buildings and warehouses.
“We continue to take steps as circumstances warrant that will best protect our teammates, our inmates and the public,” said Frakes.
In addition to staff members, anyone who has business within an NDCS building will be asked to don a mask prior to entry. The list will include contractors, vendors, members of the Board of Parole, attorneys, and others.
