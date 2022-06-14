Deputies Arrest A Man After Pursuit Ends With Suspect’s Vehicle Overturning

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–A 20-year-old man is in jail, after he led deputies on a chase early Tuesday morning in southern Lancaster County, only to overturn his vehicle before he was captured.
Sheriff Terry Wagner says around 12:45am, deputies were trying to pull over a vehicle driven by Kaedon Thurman that was seen speeding near 54th and Wittstruck Road. Thurman’s vehicle continued southbound on 54th Street, before turning east on to Martell Road. The pursuit continued for about another two-and-a-half miles before Thurman’s vehicle overturned in the area of 96th and Martell Road.
Sheriff Wagner says Thurman wasn’t hurt, but was arrested for several charges, including DUI, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, speeding and no proof of insurance.