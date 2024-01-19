Deputies Arrest Three People For Credit Card Fraud After West Lincoln Traffic Stop

Cash seized by deputies during a traffic stop on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 along Interstate 80 east of NW 48th Street. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–Several people from out of state are in the Lancaster County Jail, suspected of using fraudulent credit cards to make purchases across the country.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says deputies on Thursday morning pulled over a vehicle for speeding along Interstate 80 just east of the NW 48th Street exit. He says deputies found out the occupants lied about their identities, which led to a search of the vehicle and the discovery of a large amount of cash, gift cards and bags of high-priced clothing.

Total amount of the items is around $21,000. Houchin says these purchases were made in Denver and the group arrested had an extensive history of credit card fraud. Nothing fraudulent involving the group happened in Nebraska.

Two passengers are from California and the driver was from Texas.