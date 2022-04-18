Deputies Continue Investigating a Recent Rash of Catalytic Converter Thefts

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 18)–A rash of catalytic converter thefts were reported in the past week across Lancaster County, costing thousands of dollars in losses.
Sheriff Terry Wagner on Monday said the latest one happened on Friday, when someone left their SUV parked at the Mopac Trail off of 190th and “O” Street to go jogging. “This particular vehicle (a Lexus) had four catalytic converters on it. $970 a piece,” Wagner added. Throw in the couple of oxygen sensors that were stolen and the total loss is roughly $4,000.
Between last Tuesday and Friday, a vehicle stuck in the mud near 162nd and Havelock was stolen and later found near Ashland without a catalytic converter. Wagner adds three more catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at a storage unit near 140th and “O”.
So far, no arrests.