Deputies Find Stolen Gun From Early ’90s Burglary In Lincoln
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 4)–It’s been nearly 30 years since a burglary at a west Lincoln pawn shop, where nine guns were stolen after someone kicked in the door.
But on Wednesday night, deputies with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office came into contact with someone who had one of those stolen fire arms, a .38-caliber Rossi handgun. The guns were taken during a break in on Oct. 23, 1992 at A&A Pawn, which was at 620 West “O” Street at the time.
Lincoln Police say they are looking into the statute of limitations, but the person arrested for having that gun is too young to have been a suspect in that 1992 burglary. Officer Erin Spilker commented during Thursday’s media briefing it’s interesting how this gun was still in circulation for nearly 28 years.