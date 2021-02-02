Deputies Looking For Missing Rural Raymond Woman
LINCOLN–(News Release Feb. 2)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating Dana Benitez from rural Raymond, NE.
Benitez was reportedly last seen in the area of HWY 34 and NW 42nd at approximately 10:45 pm on January 31, 2021. At this time, she was a passenger in a pickup that slid off the road and got stuck in a ditch. The driver went to get help and reports when he returned, Benitez was gone. Per the driver, Benitez did not have a coat or other winter clothes with her.
Dana Benitez is described as a 28 year old, white female, brown hair, green eyes, 5’11” and approximately 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black sweater and black Ugg boots. Anyone with information on Dana Benitez’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 441-6500.