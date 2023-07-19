Deputy Cited For Tuesday Crash in Raymond

RAYMOND–(KFOR July 19)–A deputy out on patrol was involved in a crash in northern Lancaster County late Tuesday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, Deputy Chris Chance was eastbound on West Raymond Road on the north side of Raymond, when he turned in front of a westbound Jeep driven by 20-year-old Rylie McDermott as he was turning into the fire department.

McDermott was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries and her Jeep was total. Deputy Chance was treated and released from the hospital with a wrist injury and cited for failure to yield and not wearing a seat belt. The deputy’s cruiser suffered $20,000 damage.