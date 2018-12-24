Deputy Injured in Omaha Crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A deputy was injured when his cruiser collided with a minivan in suburban Omaha.

The crash happened early Sunday when deputy Kenneth Paulison’s patrol car collided with a minivan trying to turn from 144th Street.

Paulison was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to his face and hands.

The minivan driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle but didn’t receive life-threatening injuries. The driver, 26-year-old Rikki Spencer, of Bellevue, and a passenger, 24-year-old Emma Herskind, of Gretna, were treated at a hospital.