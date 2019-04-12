Designated Riding Share Spots Downtown

Those requesting ridesharing services in downtown Lincoln will now have to be picked up or dropped off at designated locations. LPD said Thursday that anyone who requests a pickup or drop off in the general area of 13th Street – Centennial Mall, or N Street to P Street, will have to do so in one of the three locations. The drop off sites are active 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The three locations are as follows:

Centennial Mall North/O-P on the east curb

Centennial Mall South/O-alley on the west curb (angle parking)

S 14th St/O-alley on the east curb (bus stop near Sandy’s bar).

The designated locations are aimed at reducing the number of vehicles that stop in the middle of the street to drop off or pick up, and the changes went live last weekend.

“There will still be issues as people don’t comply with the designated locations or are not using a rideshare application, but we hope as people begin to understand the new zones the problem will continue to decrease as time goes on,” an LPD spokesperson said.

