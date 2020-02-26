      Weather Alert

Designs Revealed For New LPS High Schools

Feb 26, 2020 @ 4:14am

(KFOR NEWS  February 26, 2020)  Lincoln Public Schools has unveiled its preliminary designs for 2 new high schools.

Ground will be broken on the northwest high school off NW 48th and West Holdrege Streets in about 2 months, opening in the fall of 2022.  That site includes parking, multiple baseball fields and a new football and track facility.  The southeast location off of S. 70th and Saltillo Road includes a softball complex, football fields and soccer fields.   The new southeast high school will open about a year after the northwest site.

To see the preview, click here.

