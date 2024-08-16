Details Into Second Homicide Arrest Released Friday by LPD

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 16)–Additional information was released Friday by Lincoln Police regarding the arrest of 20-year-old Kaeylab Gonzales, who is accused of first-degree murder in the July 5th death of 25-year-old Francisco Alvis.

Captain Ryan Dale said they believe Gonzales and 20-year-old Ge’Auvieon Crayton showed up to the parking lot outside the Russ’s Market off Coddington and West “A” Street, where the shooting happened. Police located a large amount of marijuana. Alvis had been shot three times, then clutched onto a maroon Jeep driven by someone familiar with him for nearly a mile before letting go at South Folsom Street and West “A” Street.

Surveillance video obtained by LPD from Russ’s Market showed Alvis pulling into the parking lot in a truck. A short time later, a silver Jeep showed up and parked next to the truck. Crayton was seen getting out and approaching Alvis’ truck, where he then got inside. A maroon Jeep then pulled into the parking lot, where an arrest affidavit said the driver hear gunshots before Alvis ran toward him, as it left the parking lot.

Alvis was found with a fully loaded 9mm handgun. That maroon Jeep was later found at Bryan West Campus hospital, where it had blood on the outside of the driver’s side door. Investigators talked to the driver and passenger, where the driver said he saw two people in the front seat and one in the backseat of Alvis’ truck. Further investigation of a cellphone found in the parking lot showed messages between Crayton and Gonzales about a drug deal and meeting at a restaurant the night of the murder.

Surveillance footage taken from the restaurant on West “O” Street showed Crayton showing up in a silver Jeep with a man, police believe to be, described as Gonzales.

A Lancaster County judge set Gonzales’ percentage bond in the homicide case at $5 million, but to be released he would have to pay $500,000.