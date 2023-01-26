Developer Selected For South Haymarket Project

A rendering of what the new five-story, 162,000 square-foot mixed-use building will look like at 7th and "N" Street on the south end of the Haymarket. (Courtesy of the City of Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 26)–Redevelopment of the southwest corner of 7th and “N” Street will lead to a $47.5-million mixed-use space, through a partnership between Nelnet and Speedway Properties.

On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and City Urban Development Director Dan Marvin announced the partnership and plans to make way for a five-story, 162,000 square-foot building, including office and commercial space, affordable and market-rate housing.

“This project serves as another example of how public-private partnerships are a winning formula for growing Lincoln’s economy and our high quality of life,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “The redevelopment of this site increases office and commercial space, adds affordable and market-rate housing, and furthers our vision to create a signature urban park.”

Clay Smith, Speedway Properties Co-Founder and General Partner, said the project will serve as an important connection in the Haymarket area.

“We are excited about this opportunity to build next to the new urban park. We are also excited to make this the critical link between the Haymarket area and the ever-growing South Haymarket area,” Smith said.