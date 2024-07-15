Dickerson Departs Role From Sandhills Global Events Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 15)–Change in leadership at the Sandhills Global Event Center. Managing director Amy Dickerson has departed from the job, after more than a decade and being placed on paid administrative leave in mid-June. A news release says the Lancaster County Ag Society Board has appointed operations director Ron Bohaty as the day-to-day operational leader. No details have been released in terms of why Dickerson was put on administrative leave.