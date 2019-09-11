      Weather Alert

Dine Out To Help Out Going On To Benefit Food Bank of Lincoln

Sep 11, 2019 @ 8:06am

All day Wednesday, you can help the Food Bank of Lincoln by dining out at one of your favorite restaurants.

Ten percent of the money from participating restaurants in Lincoln will go to the Food Bank. Brad Hartman, who was part of KFOR’s management team over 30 years ago, told Schmidt, Carol and Mick he first saw this concept while at a conference.  He brought the idea back to Food Bank of Lincoln officials and presented it to a couple of major restaurant owners.

“Tony Messineo at Valentino’s and Don Everett at Runza restaurants and they didn’t hesitate a minute,” Hartman told KFOR.  “They said, ‘Absolutely.  We’ll help out.”

At least 10% of your total bill at Lincoln’s participating restaurants will help benefit the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Michaella Kumke is the Food Bank’s community engagement director and told KFOR’s Schmidt, Carol and Mick Dine Out helps bring in $35,000, but what that really means is about 90,000 meals for folks in southeast Nebraska.

Here are the list of participating restaurants:

Amigo’s-all locations

Arby’s-all locations

Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar

Billy’s Restaurant

Blue Orchid

Braeda Fresh Express Cafe

Brewsky’s Food and Spirits-all locations

Buzzard Billy’s

Carlos O’Kelly’s

Cosmic Eye Brewing

Culver’s-all locations

Dairy Queen (3835 South Street)

Dino’s

Don & Millie’s (5200 S. 56th Street-20% will be donated when you mention the Food Bank of Lincoln while ordering)

DP Dough

Engine House Cafe

FireWorks

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers-all locations

George Witt Service, Inc.

Ginger Pan Asian Grill

Hi-Way Diner

Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom-all locations

Issara Asian Cuisine

Juice Stop-all locations

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill

McKinney’s Irish Pub

Ming’s House

Papa Murphy’s

Parker’s Smokehouse

Phat Jack’s BBQ

Pub Bar & Grill

Prairie Plate Restaurant

Red Lobster

Risky’s Sports Bar & Grill

Runza-all locations

Shoemaker’s Shell Truck Stop

Stauffer’s Cafe

Sultan’s Kite

Taco Inn-Belmont Shopping Center

The Eatery

The Garage Sports Bar & Grill

The Mill Coffee and Tea-all locations

The Press Box

Tina’s Cafe

Valentino’s-all locations

Venue Restaurant and Lounge

Wendy’s-all locations

Yogurtini-all locations