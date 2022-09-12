Dine Out to Help Out the Food Bank of Lincoln on Wednesday, Sept. 14th
(KFOR NEWS September 12, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb.— For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10% of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need. The event coincides with Hunger Action Month, a dedicated time for food banks and advocates across the country to take action to fight hunger in our communities.
In the Food Bank of Lincoln’s 16-county service area of Southeast Nebraska, an estimated 49,810 neighbors are facing hunger; of that, 14,900 are children under the age of 18, according to data from Feeding America.
Participating locations in Dine Out to Help Out 2022 include:
(402) Creamery – all Lincoln locations
Amigos/Kings Classic – all Lincoln locations
Arby’s – all Lincoln locations
Blue Orchid –129 N. 10th Street, Suite 111
Braeda Fresh Express Cafe – 4231 S. 33rd Street
Buzzard Billy’s – 247 N. 8th Street, Suite 101
Casa Bovina – 4841 N. 84th Street
Culver’s – all Lincoln locations
Dairy Queen – 3835 South Street
DaVinci’s – all Lincoln locations
Engine House Cafe – 6028 Havelock Avenue
FireWorks Restaurant – 5750 S. 86th Street
Hi-Way Diner – 2105 Hwy 2
Honest Abe’s – all Lincoln locations
La Paz Mexican Restaurant – 321 N. Cotner Blvd.
Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill – all Lincoln locations
Mary Ellen’s – 2801 Pine Lake Road, Suite A
McKinney’s Pub – 151 N. 8th Street, Suite 140
Ming’s House – 1415 N. Cotner Blvd. Muchachos – 416 S. 11th Street
Redz BBQ – 2546 S. 48th Street
Rock-N-Joe Coffee – 5025 Lindberg Street
Runza Restaurants – all Lincoln locations
Shoemakers Travel Center – 151 S.W. 48th Street
Stauffer’s Cafe & Pie Shoppe – 5600 S. 48th Street
Taco Inn – 2509 N. 11th Street
The Chocolate Season – 3855 Village Lane, Suite 100
The Eatery –2548 S. 48th Street
The Mill Coffee & Tea – all Lincoln locations
The Oven – all Lincoln locations
The Press Box – 5601 S. 56th Street
Tina’s Cafe and Catering – 616 South Street
Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina – 800 Q Street
Valentino’s – all Lincoln locations
Wahlburgers @ Hy-Vee – 5020 N. 27th Street
In addition to participating restaurants, the Food Bank of Lincoln is grateful to the Dine Out to Help Out
event sponsors: Alpha Media, Lincoln Journal Star and Eagle Printing & Sign.