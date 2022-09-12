Dine Out to Help Out the Food Bank of Lincoln on Wednesday, Sept. 14th

(KFOR NEWS September 12, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb.— For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10% of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need. The event coincides with Hunger Action Month, a dedicated time for food banks and advocates across the country to take action to fight hunger in our communities.

In the Food Bank of Lincoln’s 16-county service area of Southeast Nebraska, an estimated 49,810 neighbors are facing hunger; of that, 14,900 are children under the age of 18, according to data from Feeding America.

Participating locations in Dine Out to Help Out 2022 include:

(402) Creamery – all Lincoln locations

Amigos/Kings Classic – all Lincoln locations

Arby’s – all Lincoln locations

Blue Orchid –129 N. 10th Street, Suite 111

Braeda Fresh Express Cafe – 4231 S. 33rd Street

Buzzard Billy’s – 247 N. 8th Street, Suite 101

Casa Bovina – 4841 N. 84th Street

Culver’s – all Lincoln locations

Dairy Queen – 3835 South Street

DaVinci’s – all Lincoln locations

Engine House Cafe – 6028 Havelock Avenue

FireWorks Restaurant – 5750 S. 86th Street

Hi-Way Diner – 2105 Hwy 2

Honest Abe’s – all Lincoln locations

La Paz Mexican Restaurant – 321 N. Cotner Blvd.

Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill – all Lincoln locations

Mary Ellen’s – 2801 Pine Lake Road, Suite A

McKinney’s Pub – 151 N. 8th Street, Suite 140

Ming’s House – 1415 N. Cotner Blvd. Muchachos – 416 S. 11th Street

Redz BBQ – 2546 S. 48th Street

Rock-N-Joe Coffee – 5025 Lindberg Street

Runza Restaurants – all Lincoln locations

Shoemakers Travel Center – 151 S.W. 48th Street

Stauffer’s Cafe & Pie Shoppe – 5600 S. 48th Street

Taco Inn – 2509 N. 11th Street

The Chocolate Season – 3855 Village Lane, Suite 100

The Eatery –2548 S. 48th Street

The Mill Coffee & Tea – all Lincoln locations

The Oven – all Lincoln locations

The Press Box – 5601 S. 56th Street

Tina’s Cafe and Catering – 616 South Street

Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina – 800 Q Street

Valentino’s – all Lincoln locations

Wahlburgers @ Hy-Vee – 5020 N. 27th Street

In addition to participating restaurants, the Food Bank of Lincoln is grateful to the Dine Out to Help Out

event sponsors: Alpha Media, Lincoln Journal Star and Eagle Printing & Sign.

