Dioceses Requesting More Time To Answer Subpoenas From Attorney General

The Catholic Dioceses of Lincoln and Omaha have gone to court, asking for more time to answer subpoenas from the Attorney General.

Over 400 subpoenas went out to catholic churches and schools last week, asking for information on sexual assaults by their employees or anyone associated. The Lincoln diocese received 150 of the subpoenas, and says they were given only three days to respond. It went on to say the request for materials was voluminous and broad in scope, and it was simply not possible to respond in that time frame.

The two dioceses said they will cooperate with the attorney general, and will provide the records and information requested.

The Grand island diocese refused to say whether they have already complied, or will ask for more time.