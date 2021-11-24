Discounted Family Pool Passes Available Now

Lincoln, NE (November 24, 2021) Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that family swim passes for the 2022 swim season are now available. Family passes purchased between Friday, November 26 and Friday, December 24 will receive a $10 discount from the regular family pass price.
Family passes purchased after Friday, December 24 will be available at the following rates:
Star City Shores – Family $243
Aquatic Centers – Family $231
Neighborhood Pools – Family $208
“The department and aquatics office receives requests to purchase family passes earlier than the standard springtime availability. By offering these passes online earlier in addition to a small discount, families and loved ones have an opportunity to invest in experiences for the summer of 2022,” said Melissa Lindeman, Assistant Recreation Supervisor.
Neighborhood passes will grant access to all six neighborhood pools: Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Eden, Irvingdale, and Woods Pools. Aquatic Center Passes will grant families access to both Highlands and University Place aquatic centers as well as the six neighborhood pools.
The Star City Shores family pass will also grant access to any Lincoln public pool.
Family passes may be purchased online at lincoln.ne.gov/pools. To purchase gift certificates, contact the Aquatics Office at 402-441-7960 or [email protected]. Individual passes are available to purchase at regular price. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
