Dog Food Recall

More dog and puppy food has been recalled due to toxic levels of Vitamin D, which could lead to kidney failure for pets.

An earlier recall included Sunshine Mills, Inc., but the list has been expanded to several more, including Nutrisca, Natural Life, Abound and Nature’s Promise.

The affected bags have different recipes and dates, so be sure to check carefully.

If you bought any of the recalled products, you can return them to the seller for a refund. You can find more information on the recall by visiting the FDA’s website.

Below is the list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA:

• Nutrisca

◦ Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

▪ UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag

▪ UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag

▪ UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag

▪ Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020