Dog Knocks Over Lamp To Start Midnight House Fire

A Lincoln woman is lucky to be alive today after a small fire broke out in her home just after midnight Friday.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Michael Despain told KFOR News one of the woman’s dogs knocked over a lamp that started the floor on fire in a home near 28th and E.

One of the dogs woke the woman while the house filled with smoke. She contacted police while trying to flee the home. Firefighters managed to rescue her and the dogs from the home.

Damage is estimated at $1,000. Despain said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.