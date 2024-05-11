‘Dogs Lose In Walk-Off Fashion On Opening Night

FARGO, ND–(Lincoln Saltdogs May 10) INF Jack Dragum’s big pro debut wasn’t enough as the Saltdogs got walked off by the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks 4-3.

Dragum went 2-4 with a solo home run in his first professional at-bat and a go-ahead RBI single. The Saltdogs (0-1) looked to keep the streak of three straight opening-day wins going, their last loss coming back in 2019.

LHP Abdallah Aris got the ball on opening night for the second straight year, this time going 4.2 innings giving up six hits, three runs all earned, one walk, and strike out a piece.

INF Matt Pita also impressed in his Saltdogs debut going 2 for 4 with a single and triple with a run scored.

For the Redhawks (1-0) OF Evan Alexander provided problems with a solo homer and a sacrifice fly. OF Ismeal Alcantara did more of the same reaching base four times, stealing a base and scoring the game-winning run.

Redhawks’ RHP Garrett Alexander was an anchor out of the bullpen with 2.1 innings pitched surrendering two hits with one run which was earned, one walk, and three strikeouts.

The ‘Dogs created traffic on the basepaths from the second through sixth innings but went silent through the ninth only putting on one base runner via a walk.

Alcantara led off the bottom half of the ninth with a walk and two batters later Alexander drove in the game-winning run with a single into right-center field.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM and aabaseball.tv